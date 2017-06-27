42277
Kelowna  

Fire a wake-up call

Big White fire chief Jamie Svendsen called Monday's lightning-caused fire on the hill a wake-up call.

A lightning storm passed through the area, sparking a small fire in the alpine area. Smoke and flames were visible around the resort.

"About eight to 10 trees were candling and producing a good deal of smoke and flame," said Svendsen.

But, because the mountain is still snow covered, crews could only drive as far as the bottom of the T-Bar. They had to hike up to the fire.

They used tools and snow to put the fire out.

"It wasn't going to go anywhere, but we like to keep the trees green up here.

"It wasn't anything too exciting, but it was a good wake-up call."

Svendsen says you wouldn't expect to see a fire event when there is still so much snow on the ground, but says it's a good reminder that, regardless of conditions, it's still tinder dry in the forests.

Crews will head back to the area later today to ensure nothing has sparked up again.

