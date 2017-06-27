KGH 'fire' just a drill

Photo: Alanna Kelly A fire drill at KGH Tuesday morning sent emergency crews rushing, only to find it was a drill.

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

Despite initial reports of a "confirmed fire" at Kelowna General Hospital, it has since been determined to be a fire drill at the Cottonwoods Care Centre.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene, only to discover it was a false alarm.

ORIGINAL: 9:35 a.m.

Emergency crews are heading to Kelowna General Hospital for a “confirmed fire.”

The nature of the fire, or its exact location in the building, is not known at this time, but several fire engines are heading to the hospital.

The call for the fire came through just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and has only been described as a “confirmed fire" by the dispatch centre.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene, and will have more information as it becomes available.