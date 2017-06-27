41717

Kelowna  

Great news for beachgoers

- | Story: 200467

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

In preparation for the long weekend, crews will begin removing flood-protection measures where safe to do so, along parks and beaches in West Kelowna, Peachland and Kelowna.

The public can also help in the recovery effort by utilizing Emergency Management BC’s app for non-foreshore sandbag pickup locations. The data will be used in the planning and assessment of demobilization of flood protection measures.

Under no circumstances should sandbags be emptied on beaches or into any creeks, wetland, beaches or other watercourses as outlined in the Water Sustainability Act. The impact can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Okanagan Lake had dropped 2.1 centimetres from Monday, to 343.080 metres above sea level.

Kalamalka Lake fell 1.5 cm to 392.266 metres above sea level. 

Smaller debris on private property, including branches up to two inches in diameter and less than three feet long, can be disposed of in green yard waste bins. Extra yard waste up to 250 kilograms can be dropped off for free, year round, at the Glenmore landfill. 

For beach water quality updates, visit the Water Samples page at www.interiorhealth.ca.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

The level of Okanagan Lake continues its rapid decline back to normal conditions.

The lake fell another 1.8 centimetres over the past 24 hours. It now sits at 343.080 metres above sea level.

Okanagan Lake has fallen six centimetres since last Friday, but remains 60 centimetres above what is considered full pool.

Monday's wind didn't appear to cause too much disruption along Okanagan lake. One sailboat did come loose, and in Lake Country, several large trees were knocked down in Kaloya Regional Park on Kalamalka Lake.

According to officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, sandbag removal will continue for those less affected properties along Mill Creek.

All other flood mitigation measures should be kept in place.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41380
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3081553
725 Bechard
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,499,000
more details
41230


41263


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Kelowna SPCA >


39934


39334


Average Life Goals

Galleries
Dreaming big is easy, but real people strive to be average.
Average Life Goals (2)
Galleries
It’s all about perspective, right?  
Leaf blower turns kid into super villain
Must Watch
There’s no stopping him now
Beyonce and JAY-Z take twins home – report
Showbiz
Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins are now home, according to reports.
Dog ignores owner who is going to jail
Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40460