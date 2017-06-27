Great news for beachgoers

Photo: Ryan Liboiron

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

In preparation for the long weekend, crews will begin removing flood-protection measures where safe to do so, along parks and beaches in West Kelowna, Peachland and Kelowna.

The public can also help in the recovery effort by utilizing Emergency Management BC’s app for non-foreshore sandbag pickup locations. The data will be used in the planning and assessment of demobilization of flood protection measures.

Under no circumstances should sandbags be emptied on beaches or into any creeks, wetland, beaches or other watercourses as outlined in the Water Sustainability Act. The impact can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Okanagan Lake had dropped 2.1 centimetres from Monday, to 343.080 metres above sea level.

Kalamalka Lake fell 1.5 cm to 392.266 metres above sea level.

Smaller debris on private property, including branches up to two inches in diameter and less than three feet long, can be disposed of in green yard waste bins. Extra yard waste up to 250 kilograms can be dropped off for free, year round, at the Glenmore landfill.

For beach water quality updates, visit the Water Samples page at www.interiorhealth.ca.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

The level of Okanagan Lake continues its rapid decline back to normal conditions.

The lake fell another 1.8 centimetres over the past 24 hours. It now sits at 343.080 metres above sea level.

Okanagan Lake has fallen six centimetres since last Friday, but remains 60 centimetres above what is considered full pool.

Monday's wind didn't appear to cause too much disruption along Okanagan lake. One sailboat did come loose, and in Lake Country, several large trees were knocked down in Kaloya Regional Park on Kalamalka Lake.

According to officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, sandbag removal will continue for those less affected properties along Mill Creek.

All other flood mitigation measures should be kept in place.