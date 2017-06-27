41717
41698

Kelowna  

Another large lake drop

- | Story: 200467

The level of Okanagan Lake continues its rapid decline back to normal conditions.

The lake fell another 1.8 centimetres over the past 24 hours. It now sits at 343.080 metres above sea level.

Okanagan Lake has fallen six centimetres since last Friday, but remains 60 centimetres above what is considered full pool.

Monday's wind didn't appear to cause too much disruption along Okanagan lake. One sailboat did come loose, and in Lake Country, a few trees were knocked down around Kalamalka Lake.

According to officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, sandbag removal will continue for those less affected properties along Mill Creek.

All other flood mitigation measures should be kept in place.

 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42884
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2799897
1678 Carnegie Street
Ron Stettner baths
$499,000
more details
40906


41620


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Kelowna SPCA >


39640


37403


Who’s billy goat is this?

Must Watch
 
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017
Daily Dose
Enjoy a downward Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
A gallery so awesome you’ll fly through it.
Janet Jackson ‘so happy’ since becoming a mother
Music
Janet Jackson is “so happy” after becoming a parent...
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017
Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38574