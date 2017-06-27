Another large lake drop

Photo: Contributed

The level of Okanagan Lake continues its rapid decline back to normal conditions.

The lake fell another 1.8 centimetres over the past 24 hours. It now sits at 343.080 metres above sea level.

Okanagan Lake has fallen six centimetres since last Friday, but remains 60 centimetres above what is considered full pool.

Monday's wind didn't appear to cause too much disruption along Okanagan lake. One sailboat did come loose, and in Lake Country, a few trees were knocked down around Kalamalka Lake.

According to officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, sandbag removal will continue for those less affected properties along Mill Creek.

All other flood mitigation measures should be kept in place.