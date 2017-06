Alanna Kelly

UPDATE: Tuesday 10:45 a.m.

The owner of a sailboat that was washed onto Rotary Beach after strong winds Monday night has found his boat and is assessing the damages.

According to a resident living nearby, the “owner of the boat was happy to have been reunited.”

ORIGINAL: Monday 9:40 p.m.

Found: One sailboat.

Monday's wind may be responsible for the dislodging of a sailboat somewhere in the Central Okanagan.

The boat went aground near Rotary Beach.