Kelowna  

Supportive housing a go

Kelowna city council has said yes to a land use change to make way for a new supportive housing complex.

The 154-unit development is proposed for 1350 and 1370 KLO Road.

The units will vary in size from smaller bachelor suites with less than 500 square feet, to two-bedroom with den units with approximately 1,300 square feet.

While staff say the complex will help densify the area, more importantly, they say, it will add more seniors housing units to the limited supply and growing demand in the city.

The complex will include a theatre, chapel, fitness room and salon.

The site provides 137 parking stalls, with 48 stalls in an underground parkade, and 76 at-grade stalls.

"I think it is a very good location, and the service will be welcomed in the community," said Coun. Luke Stack.

Stack did say he had some concerns about the transition of height, while Mayor Colin Basran asked staff if they had any comments about the drawings shown as part of the presentation.

"Staff have dealt with a number of inquiries for this property. A lot of tire-kickers and a lot of different proposals. This is one that staff have been the most comfortable with," said planner Terry Barton.

"It meets a lot of policies and targets we are shooting for on this property."

