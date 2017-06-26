Lightning hits Big White

Photo: Big White Fire Department

Several lightning strikes hit Big White Mountain Monday afternoon, sparking a pair of separate fires.

According to Sr. VP, Michael J. Ballingall, several calls were received concerning smoke in the areas around tower 5 of the T Bar and Happy Valley near the tube park.

Ballingall says the Big White fire chief and head patroller discovered two small fires approximately one-quarter acre in size.

The fires were still active in spots, he said.

"Forestry was advised and Big White crews responded and worked on cold-trailing and putting out hot spots.

"Nothing was found in the Happy Valley area. Crews remain on scene at this time."