Party all day in Lake Country

Lake Country will celebrate all day on Canada Day for the first time.

Activities will take place at Swalwell Park from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Things kick off with a pancake breakfast and continue an entire day of entertainment and tent exhibits.

“We hope that this will be the first of many full-day Canada Day celebrations in Lake Country,” event co-ordinator, Dave Colquhoun said.

“This year’s Canada Day celebration includes a full day of multicultural, family oriented activities and has something for everyone."

The all-ages event has an assortment of activities, including face painting, photo booths and live music from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m..

