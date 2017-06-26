Funding for celebrations

Communities across B.C. taking part in celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday have received funding from the Canada 150 fund and Celebrate Canada.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr announced the funding in Kelowna Monday, which totals $1,519,313.

“The Celebrate Canada period is a wonderful occasion for Canadians to reflect on the evolution of our country — from its indigenous origins and the birth of our Francophone heritage to more recent waves of immigration — and celebrate the diverse and inclusive country we have built together,” said Fuhr.

National Aboriginal Day celebrations, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day all received funding, part of more than 1,500 events nationwide.

“This year’s festivities will be an amazing opportunity for Canadians in British Columbia and across the country to celebrate Canada and our diversity. Join friends and family to take part in these celebrations during this important year,” said Melanie Joly, minister of Canadian heritage.

The traditional fireworks show normally planned for Canada Day in Kelowna has been postponed to the B.C. Day long weekend due to high water levels submerging much of the waterfront.

However, across the lake, Westside Daze is expected to have fireworks on Friday at 10:15 p.m.