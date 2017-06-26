41299

Kelowna  

Funding for celebrations

- | Story: 200421

Communities across B.C. taking part in celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday have received funding from the Canada 150 fund and Celebrate Canada.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr announced the funding in Kelowna Monday, which totals $1,519,313.

“The Celebrate Canada period is a wonderful occasion for Canadians to reflect on the evolution of our country — from its indigenous origins and the birth of our Francophone heritage to more recent waves of immigration — and celebrate the diverse and inclusive country we have built together,” said Fuhr.

National Aboriginal Day celebrations, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day all received funding, part of more than 1,500 events nationwide.

“This year’s festivities will be an amazing opportunity for Canadians in British Columbia and across the country to celebrate Canada and our diversity. Join friends and family to take part in these celebrations during this important year,” said Melanie Joly, minister of Canadian heritage.

The traditional fireworks show normally planned for Canada Day in Kelowna has been postponed to the B.C. Day long weekend due to high water levels submerging much of the waterfront.

However, across the lake, Westside Daze is expected to have fireworks on Friday at 10:15 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42641
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3093583
5493 South Perimeter
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$579,900
more details
40906


43393


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Kelowna SPCA >


39934


39334


Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017

Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Be awesome, okay?
“This is not soccer”
Must Watch
In rugby it’s strongly frowned upon to appeal for any sort...
Steve Carell wasn’t recognized by celebrity tour guests
Showbiz
Steve Carell was left humiliated after he went to surprise guests...
GPS is ‘free,’ and you have the US military to thank
Must Watch
Of course a system for having pinpoint-accurate position data was...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38135