Kelowna  

Body found in parking lot

Kelowna RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service after the discovery of a dead body in a parking lot early Saturday.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to an abandoned 911 call and tracked the cellphone call to the 1900 block of Pacific Court. A dead man, along with the phone used to dial 911, were found in the parking lot of an apartment building.

“RCMP have positively identified the deceased as a 48-year-old West Kelowna resident,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said Monday. 

“RCMP have been unable to determine a clear cause of death," he added.

The Serious Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation, and an autopsy is expected.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identity an unknown female seen on surveillance video who may know more about the incident, said O’Donaghey.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCU at 250-470-6327 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

