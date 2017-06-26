43096

Kelowna  

Forecast: hot, hot, hot

The Okanagan didn't break any heat records over the weekend, but tourists and locals alike welcomed the first real summer heat of the season.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said several records were broken across the province – but none in the Okanagan.

The hotspots appeared to the Cariboo, Fraser Valley and South Coast.

Charbonneau says Quesnel, Williams Lake, Cache Creek and Clinton all broke temperature records in the Interior, as did Sechelt, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope on Saturday.

Lytton was an Interior hot spot on Saturday, clocking in at a scorching 36.5 C.

It was hot in the Okanagan, but not quite that hot.

Kelowna reached 30.3 C on Saturday, while the record of 36.0 C was set in 1992. Sunday was similar, with the mercury climbing to 32.2 C, but still well short of the 38.0-degree record, also set in 1992.

On Sunday, Kamloops was the regional hot spot, at 36 C, but still shy of the record 38 C.

Thunderstorms are possible later today in the eastern part of province, says Charbonneau.

"When things cool down after a hot run, you can see thunderstorms develop, so this week you should keep your eye out for them," she added.

The week will see a high of 30 C today, 26 on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29 on Thursday and 28 on Friday – all under sunny skies. For the coming weekend, it's back into the low 30s, with a mix of sun and cloud. Overnight lows through the week will be in the teens.

