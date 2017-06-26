Lake drops 4 cm

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Sandbag crews continue to take down protective measures where safe to do so in the Central Okanagan.

The Emergency Operations Centre says approximately 90 per cent of the Mill Creek corridor has been completed. Remaining protection will stay in place until lake levels recede further.

Crews are now working to remove protective measures on Okanagan Indian Band Reserve No. 7 and Middle Vernon Creek.

The EOC is looking at other public and private areas to determine risk and priority, based on lake levels, land elevation and wind patterns. High-use public areas will take priority over private property for removal of protective measures.

A plan is expected to be released later this week.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Okanagan Lake took a significant drop over the weekend.

The lake is now 343.098 metres above sea level, down 4.2 centimetres since Friday.

The downward trend was helped by evaporation over the weekend during hot, sunny conditions, but officials say the lake is still 62 cm above full pool and that it is too early to remove sandbags.

The hot conditions will continue today, with a mix of sun and cloud and a forecast high of 30 C.

The sunshine is sticking around all week, with temperatures in the mid to high 20s, returning to the 30s for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is reminding people not to dump sandbags into creeks or lakes.

Those living on the foreshore are advised to keep sandbags in place, as a windstorm could batter shores.

For a list of locations that sand can safely be disposed of, visit this link.