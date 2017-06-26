41299
39499

Kelowna  

Lake drops 4 cm

- | Story: 200384

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Sandbag crews continue to take down protective measures where safe to do so in the Central Okanagan. 

The Emergency Operations Centre says approximately 90 per cent of the Mill Creek corridor has been completed. Remaining protection will stay in place until lake levels recede further.

Crews are now working to remove protective measures on Okanagan Indian Band Reserve No. 7 and Middle Vernon Creek.  

The EOC is looking at other public and private areas to determine risk and priority, based on lake levels, land elevation and wind patterns. High-use public areas will take priority over private property for removal of protective measures. 

A plan is expected to be released later this week.   

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Okanagan Lake took a significant drop over the weekend.

The lake is now 343.098 metres above sea level, down 4.2 centimetres since Friday.

The downward trend was helped by evaporation over the weekend during hot, sunny conditions, but officials say the lake is still 62 cm above full pool and that it is too early to remove sandbags.

The hot conditions will continue today, with a mix of sun and cloud and a forecast high of 30 C.

The sunshine is sticking around all week, with temperatures in the mid to high 20s, returning to the 30s for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is reminding people not to dump sandbags into creeks or lakes.

Those living on the foreshore are advised to keep sandbags in place, as a windstorm could batter shores.

For a list of locations that sand can safely be disposed of, visit this link.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42917
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3111817
1540 Longley Cres
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$699,900
more details
42641


41052


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Kelowna SPCA >


39640


41051


Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017

Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Be awesome, okay?
“This is not soccer”
Must Watch
In rugby it’s strongly frowned upon to appeal for any sort...
Steve Carell wasn’t recognized by celebrity tour guests
Showbiz
Steve Carell was left humiliated after he went to surprise guests...
GPS is ‘free,’ and you have the US military to thank
Must Watch
Of course a system for having pinpoint-accurate position data was...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260