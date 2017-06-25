SUV flips in Kettle Valley

Photo: Laurence East A single-vehicle rollover occurred on Chute Lake Road Sunday evening.

A dramatic single-vehicle rollover has reportedly left a person injured.

Sunday evening, just before 6 p.m., a person driving a silver Nissan Murano flipped their SUV on Chute Lake Road, in the Kettle Valley area of the Upper Mission.

An off-duty police officer was first on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown. While the driver was able to make it out of the vehicle, the person may be injured, according to initial reports.

Pictures of the crash show the roof of the SUV caved in, and belongings from inside the vehicle scattered across the residential road.