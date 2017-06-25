41299
41630

Kelowna  

SUV flips in Kettle Valley

- | Story: 200364

A dramatic single-vehicle rollover has reportedly left a person injured.

Sunday evening, just before 6 p.m., a person driving a silver Nissan Murano flipped their SUV on Chute Lake Road, in the Kettle Valley area of the Upper Mission.

An off-duty police officer was first on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown. While the driver was able to make it out of the vehicle, the person may be injured, according to initial reports.

Pictures of the crash show the roof of the SUV caved in, and belongings from inside the vehicle scattered across the residential road.  

42520
41513


39641


43020


43393


39640


35575


36594
39499