43096
43009

Kelowna  

Be careful on the lake

- | Story: 200341

Boaters should watch out for hazards in Okanagan Lake.

Photos sent into Castanet Sunday showed the dangers left in the lake from flooding and storms, including logs and docks.

The Central Okanagan Regional District is asking boaters to be cautious about wood debris floating under the surface of the lake and submerged infrastructure.

Further, the regional district urges boaters to use wake-free options so that flood waters don't do further damage to the shoreline.

"Those choosing to use motorized watercraft are urged to be respectful – slow down and keep away from shore so wakes do not cause further erosion or flooding of lakeshore properties," says the press release.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2837735
1106 Henderson Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$688,000
more details
42520


37403


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dill
Dill Kelowna SPCA >


41323


42631


Ridiculous B-ball shots

Must Watch
You’ll never be as good as these kids
Emma Watson hides free The Handmaid’s Tale books around Paris
Showbiz
Emma Watson has hidden copies of author Margaret Atwood's The...
Happy dog memes that will make you smile from ear to ear
Galleries
If theres one indisputable truth in this world, its this:
Happy dog memes that will make you smile from ear to ear (2)
Galleries
These cute canines will remind you that if you dont already...
This guy paragliding through canyons at high speeds will make your palms sweat
Must Watch
The control exhibited by speedflyer Joseph Innes is incredible,
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40460