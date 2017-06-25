Be careful on the lake

Photo: Dirk Handke Debris is floating around Okanagan Lake. Click here to view gallery Photo: Dirk Handke Photo: Denise Egan.

Boaters should watch out for hazards in Okanagan Lake.

Photos sent into Castanet Sunday showed the dangers left in the lake from flooding and storms, including logs and docks.

The Central Okanagan Regional District is asking boaters to be cautious about wood debris floating under the surface of the lake and submerged infrastructure.

Further, the regional district urges boaters to use wake-free options so that flood waters don't do further damage to the shoreline.

"Those choosing to use motorized watercraft are urged to be respectful – slow down and keep away from shore so wakes do not cause further erosion or flooding of lakeshore properties," says the press release.