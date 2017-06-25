Lambert wins byelection

Photo: Contributed

Jeanette Lambert is Lake Country's newest councillor.

Lambert won Saturday's by-election in the Carrs Landing ward with 130 votes.

A total of 230 ballots were cast, including 147 at advance polls. There were 927 electors eligible to vote.

Todd McKenzie was acclaimed in the Oyama ward as he was unopposed.



In Carrs Landing, Oscar Barnes polled second, collecting 72 votes, and Joanne De Vries received 28 votes.

"Since the single candidate for the Oyama ward council seat was acclaimed, this byelection was focused on the Carr's Landing ward council position, so both advance polls and the general voting day poll was held at the Carr's Landing fire station," said chief electoral officer Reyna Seabrook.

Both new members of council will be sworn in at the July 4 council meeting.