Pilots flock to Kelowna

The grounds east of the runway at Kelowna International Airport were buzzing with excitement this weekend, as people of all ages came out to view dozens of planes from across Canada.

The annual Canadian Owners and Pilots Association convention and trade show was held in Kelowna this year, the first time the national convention has been held at an international airport.

In addition to the display of many unique aircraft on the airport's grounds, the trade show and seminars were held in the EME building at UBC Okanagan.

“COPA represents the grassroots of aviation,” said Sam Samaddar, YLW airport director. “You see a lot of kids out here today, who get to feel and touch an airplane and at some point that will resonate with them and hopefully attract people into the aviation industry.”