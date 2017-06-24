Heat prompts warning

Photo: Nicholas Johansen High temperatures have prompted a weather alert across southern B.C.

The first official day of summer was Tuesday, and the hot weather has come out in full force.

The hot weather alert issued by Environment Canada for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Friday was extended to all of southern British Columbia Saturday afternoon, including the Okanagan Valley.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to high 30s in the Interior Sunday.

Daily temperature records could be broken in Abbotsford. The record for June 23 is 31.4 C, and as of 3 p.m. Saturday, the temperature was 30.6 C at the Abbotsford airport.

Environment Canada recommends drinking plenty of water throughout the day and staying in cool places.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the warning states.

Temperatures are expected to peak Sunday throughout the province.