Another Rocket NHL bound

Photo: Vancouver Canucks Kelowna Rockets forward Kole Lind has been drafted by the Vancouver Canucks.

Kelowna Rockets forward Kole Lind will be heading to Vancouver.

Lind was selected by the Canucks during round two of the NHL Entry draft in Chicago and was selected 33rd overall in the second round of the draft.

"Being drafted by Vancouver is awesome. Staying in Canada is awesome and going to a top notch organization like the Canucks is great," Lind said. "There's no words to describe it. The stars align and your dreams become a reality."

Lind had a breakout season with Kelowna, notching 30 goals while adding 57 assists for 87 points in 70 games to lead the Rockets squad in scoring. Lind added six goals and six assists in 17 playoff games last season.

"The experience was amazing. It was obviously tough not to go on the first day, but I was happy to get it over with early this morning and go to a great organization in Vancouver," said Lind, a native of Shaunavon, Sask.

Cal Foote was selected 14th overall in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.