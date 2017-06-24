43425
Kelowna  

Wake-free weekend plea

As the mercury climbs well into the 30s this weekend, many people will take to area lakes, but officials are encouraging boaters to make it a wake-free weekend.

Okanagan Lake is still 66 cm above full pool and any wakes from boats have the potential to damage barriers and cause flooding.

According to a statement by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy local lakes with wake-free options.

Those choosing to use motorized watercraft are urged to be respectful – slow down and keep away from shore so wakes do not cause further erosion or flooding of lakeshore properties.

Boaters also need to be cautious about wood debris floating under the surface of the lake and submerged infrastructure.

