Kelowna  

Moving on homelessness

Story: 200270

The City of Kelowna is set to take the next step in what it calls a "made-in-Kelowna solution" to homelessness.

Council will be asked Monday to approve terms of reference for what is being called the Journey Home task force.

The task force, which is expected to be co-chaired by Martin Bell, CEO of Urban Systems and Okanagan College professor, Dr. Kyleen Myrah, would be tasked with guiding development of a long-term strategy to address homelessness.

In December of last year, council approved a systems planning framework designed to provide direction on several key elements critical in reducing the incidence of homelessness, and, when it does occur, reducing the duration.

The terms of reference for the task force would draw on best practices demonstrating positive results in addressing homelessness, according to a report prepared for council.

"The intent of this task force is to focus on applying best practice principles to the local context, to achieve a redesign of the functioning system of homeless-serving services," the report states.

"Current best practices demonstrate that collaboration and co-ordination of services designed to address the root causes of vulnerability is at the foundation of building a safe, healthy, and sustainable community.

The objective of the task force will be to develop a strategy that must:

  • Be based on a Homeless-Serving Systems Planning approach
  • Be driven by local and lived experience knowledge in the application of best practices principles through a community-wide collaborative process
  • Present a locally-informed solution-focused approach that is: person-centred,co-ordinated, and outcome-focused to guide decision-making on addressing affordable housing and homelessness issues.

A team of 11 to 13 members will be selected to sit on the task force.

A final report is expected to be presented to council by June of next year.

