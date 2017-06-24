43425
Kelowna  

Bumper year for milfoil

As Okanagan Lake recedes, get ready for more milfoil this summer.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board says conditions for the invasive lake weed have been ideal this spring, meaning a larger than normal bloom is just around the corner.

“In a normal year, spring runoff will bring extra nutrients into our lakes, fertilizing the milfoil just as it’s starting to grow,” says James Littley, OBWB operations and grants manager. “This year, with unprecedented floods and a predicted hot summer, we’re expecting significant growth with weather that has created ideal conditions for the milfoil.”

A winter in which frozen lakes prevented rototillers from uprooting the weed in several locations also contributed to the situation.

“The lakes just stayed frozen longer than we’ve seen in several years, meaning we couldn’t go in and remove the plants,” said Littley.

High lake levels and debris in the water could also affect the milfoil control program this year. As the lake drops, weeds that were submerged may suddenly become very visible, forming dense mats on the surface of the water. Boaters are asked to stay away from these mats, as breaking off plant fragments can spread the weeds to new locations. Debris from the flooding also poses a risk to milfoil control machines this summer. 

“This year, we think we will see high volumes, but we can’t be sure until the lake levels drop and we can get a boat in the water.”

Because of the late start, harvesting will focus on public beaches.

