Kelowna  

Safety ambassadors at ER

New ambassadors will beef up safety at hospital emergency departments in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.

The new client service ambassador program will start next week at Kelowna General, Royal Inland, and Vernon Jubilee hospitals, Interior Health's three busiest ERs.

“The safety of our employees and physicians is a top priority, as is the safety of our patients and clients,” says IH board chair John O’Fee. “Unfortunately, when caring for people who are in emotional, vulnerable, and stressful situations, their actions can be unpredictable and may include violence or aggression. This program is a good example of ways in which we are taking action to prevent and better respond to violent incidents.”

The program is a partnership with Paladin Security, but the ambassadors are more casually dressed and will work proactively with patients, visitors and staff to de-escalate potentially aggressive situations.

The initiative is based on a similar program that has been successful in the Lower Mainland.

