Kelowna  

Summer jobs for students

The Canada Summer Jobs program will fund employment for 197 students in Kelowna-Lake Country this year.

MP Stephen Fuhr says students can access a list of local employers partnering with the federal government by going to: Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs.

The program provides funding to help employers create summer job opportunities for students in their communities.  

Last year, the number of jobs through the program almost doubled, from 34,000 to roughly 65,800. Since 2007, it has helped about 330,000 students.

“I want to thank all of our local employers for partnering with the Government of Canada and providing local students with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience while earning money for the upcoming school year," Fuhr said in a press release, Friday.

