Caucus has been 'upbeat'

Despite an extremely close provincial election that still hasn't produced a clear governing party, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick says the first week of caucus has been “collaborative” and “upbeat.”

Premier Christy Clark delivered her throne speech Thursday, making several promises that weren't included in her party's platform prior to the election, and appear borrowed from her opposition.

“Taking into account the results of last election is really important and that's why the throne speech is the way it is,” Letnick said. “We've been given new knowledge that we expect our surplus from last year to be significantly higher than we thought it would be going into the election. That gives us fiscal room to be able to continue to deliver on our core principles which is balanced budgets, but also expand our investment into priorities that British Columbians told us over the course of the election.”

The size of that increased surplus won't be released until July.

Letnick's MLA neighbour, Kelowna Mission's Steve Thomson, was chosen as the speaker of the legislature Thursday, a choice Letnick applauds.

“He's shown himself to be a man of integrity and willingness to work with all sides over the last eight years,” Letnick said.

The BC Liberals hold just 43 seats, one less than the combined 44 between the NDP and Green parties.

The NDP have said they plan to table a motion to amend the throne speech Monday, essentially a vote of a no confidence.

If the NDP and Greens vote in favour of the motion, Clark would approach the Lieutenant Governor who would then make a decision on the future of the government, whether the NDP can form government or if another election is required.

“If nobody wants (another election) then all the Greens need to do is vote in favour of the throne speech or be absent from it and then we can continue with a stable government moving forward,” Letnick said.