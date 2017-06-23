43096

Kelowna  

DNA links accused to scene

- | Story: 200183

DNA evidence was brought up at the Jonathan Bacon murder trial Thursday, linking the accused to clothing believed to have been used by the gunmen who shot and killed Bacon.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones are facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the midday shooting on Aug. 14, 2011 outside the Delta Grand Hotel.

In his opening statements at the outset of the trial, Crown prosecutor David Ruse said DNA of the three accused was found on several hoodies and a baseball hat believed to have been worn by the shooters.

A resident on the 12800 block of Carrs Landing Road found the clothing in his recycling bin the day after the shooting. The man called police, as he knew the clothes weren't his.

A burned out SUV, matching the getaway vehicle used, was also found in the Lake Country area.

Forensic technologist Tanya Dare testified Thursday about her work matching the DNA.

Using “known samples” of the accused, including a discarded cigarette butt used by Jones, Dare was able to match the DNA found on the sweatband of the hat and from hairs on the hoodies to the accused.

DNA from Larry Amero, the Hells Angel who was injured in the shooting, was also found from a blood stain on one of the hoodies.

Additionally, DNA from Bacon and James Riach, the lone person in the targeted SUV who escaped injury, were found on several shell casings littered around the Delta Grand Hotel following the shooting.

DNA would be transferred to a shell casing when a bullet is loaded into the gun. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3119707
600 Boynton Pl
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$550,000
more details
41380


41620


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dill
Dill Kelowna SPCA >


41323


42706


Leaked footage from soccer training camp

Must Watch
Top secret footage of what it takes to be a top tier soccer player
Daily Dose – Jun 23, 2017
Daily Dose
All hail today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – Jun 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
“Sir, do you have any comments?”
Bill Cosby planning motivational speaking tour
Showbiz
Bill Cosby is reportedly planning a motivational speaking tour...
Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL
Galleries
These instructions aren’t exactly helpful, but they are...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260