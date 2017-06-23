DNA links accused to scene

Photo: Nicholas Johansen RCMP Gang Enforcement officers have been keeping an eye on the Kelowna courthouse since the Bacon murder trial began.

DNA evidence was brought up at the Jonathan Bacon murder trial Thursday, linking the accused to clothing believed to have been used by the gunmen who shot and killed Bacon.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones are facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the midday shooting on Aug. 14, 2011 outside the Delta Grand Hotel.

In his opening statements at the outset of the trial, Crown prosecutor David Ruse said DNA of the three accused was found on several hoodies and a baseball hat believed to have been worn by the shooters.

A resident on the 12800 block of Carrs Landing Road found the clothing in his recycling bin the day after the shooting. The man called police, as he knew the clothes weren't his.

A burned out SUV, matching the getaway vehicle used, was also found in the Lake Country area.

Forensic technologist Tanya Dare testified Thursday about her work matching the DNA.

Using “known samples” of the accused, including a discarded cigarette butt used by Jones, Dare was able to match the DNA found on the sweatband of the hat and from hairs on the hoodies to the accused.

DNA from Larry Amero, the Hells Angel who was injured in the shooting, was also found from a blood stain on one of the hoodies.

Additionally, DNA from Bacon and James Riach, the lone person in the targeted SUV who escaped injury, were found on several shell casings littered around the Delta Grand Hotel following the shooting.

DNA would be transferred to a shell casing when a bullet is loaded into the gun.