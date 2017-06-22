Tourism boss steps down

Photo: Facebook Nancy Cameron, Tourism Kelowna's CEO, is stepping down.

Tourism Kelowna is looking for a new CEO.

Nancy Cameron, CEO of the the tourism marketing association for the past 17 years, has resigned, and will be moving to Vancouver Island.

Under Cameron's direction at Tourism Kelowna, the Central Okanagan has seen a 60 per cent increase in the number of annual visitors to it.

The association also lauds Cameron's work in getting City Council to relocate the future visitor centre to a “more pedestrian friendly, prominent location,” a location that has seen its fair share of controversy.

“I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to the Tourism Kelowna Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and tourism businesses for their support and enthusiasm for Tourism Kelowna and this vibrant and growing tourism economy,” said Cameron. “My time with this organization has been filled with rewarding opportunities and I’ve had the good fortune to work with many very special people who are committed to this industry’s success.”

Tourism Kelowna says they will be looking for Cameron's replacement in the coming weeks.