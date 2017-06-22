Victim did have knife

Photo: Facebook Evidence submissions have wrapped in Cory Van Gilder's manslaughter trial.

Evidence submissions in the manslaughter case against Cory Van Gilder wrapped up Thursday.

Van Gilder was arrested almost five months after he punched 30-year-old Zachary Gaudette outside the Cactus Club Cafe on Feb. 17, 2016, knocking him to the ground. Gaudette died two days later.

During the Crown's submissions through the first three days of trial, the jury heard from several witnesses who testified Gaudette approached a large crowd of people outside the restaurant, yelling and challenging everyone to a fight, before he was hit by Van Gilder.

Several witnesses expressed concern for their safety, saying Gaudette may have been carrying a knife.

In cross examination, the defence grilled two RCMP officers about a knife that was found in the victim's pocket by Const. Nedine Ricioppo, but was apparently forgotten about after it was mentioned in RCMP briefing notes.

Thursday morning, the Crown admitted the victim did, in fact, have the knife on him when he was hit, based on corroborating notes by paramedics who attended to Gaudette.

The Crown and defence will make their closing arguments Monday. The jury will begin its deliberations Monday afternoon.