Three-generation freefall

Photo: Hope for the Nations Three generations of one family will jump out of an airplane over Vernon.

Three generations are taking the plunge together on July 8.

An 85-year-old Kelowna woman will jump out of an airplane over Vernon with her daughter and granddaughter to help raise funds for a school in Tanzania.

Cathleen Loge decided to go skydiving for her birthday, and invited along her mother and daughter to make it a multi-generation jump.

The jump will support local non-government organizations' efforts to buy classroom equipment and supplies for the school, which will eventually have 500 students.

“This campaign offers the unique opportunity to raise money for a great cause and have a ton of fun doing it,” said Patricia Phillips, executive director of HOPE.

Any others who want to get involved should contact Hope for the Nations at 250-712-2007.

For more information about Kelowna-based Hope for the Nations, visit this link.