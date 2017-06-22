Submerged boat in lake

Photo: Gordon Geddes Boat partially submerged in Okanagan Lake.

The beachfront in Kelowna isn't the only thing submerged in water.

"The damage goes on. Note the 28-foot cabin cruiser that sank tonight," Kelowna resident Gordon Geddes said after Tuesday night's windy conditions.

Geddes said he was watching the waves from his home during the storm.

He noticed the swamped boat in the 4700 block of Lakeshore Road, with its bow sticking up and its stern underwater.

Geddes said it was still in the water Wednesday night.