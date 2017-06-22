42877

Kelowna  

Top chefs, urban flair

- | Story: 200158

Okanagan College junior chefs went on a shopping spree, Thursday.

The food they scooped up at Urban Fare will be used to prepare hors d’oeuvres for guests at the Earth, Wind, Fire reception, Saturday at the Delta Grand Hotel.

The chefs in training will join top culinary talents from across B.C. at the ninth annual Nature Trust of BC fundraiser.

“This is the culinary event of the season, and a chance to both meet and enjoy dishes from our top chefs, including Culinary Olympic gold medalists,” says Chef Stu Klassen of the Okanagan Chefs Association. 

Urban Fare's Scott Nazaruk said he's excited to see the choices the junior chefs make for their culinary creations.

Following the reception, guests will tour 14 chef-attended stations, featuring entrees and desserts prepared by the chefs of Team Okanagan and Team BC.

Proceeds will help to acquire an 86-acre parcel near Skaha Lake that will add to an existing complex of conservation lands and provide critical habitat for bighorn sheep and other species.

Tickets are $175 per person and are available by calling 604-644-9829.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

43275
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3096606
Lakefront Home, Jackfish Lake, SK
$535,000
more details
42641


41318


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tico
Tico Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42080


Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL

Galleries
These instructions aren’t exactly helpful, but they are funny.
Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL (2)
Galleries
At least they’re also semi-serious!
Elephants jump into action, save calf that fell into pond
Must Watch
Elephants famously have great memories, but they’re also...
Paul McCartney recalls nervousness over Kanye West collaboration
Music
Paul McCartney admits he was initially "nervous" about...
Family tormented by alarm clock stuck behind wall — that’s gone off every day for 13 years!
Must Watch
“[I figured] maybe three, four months, it will run out of...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38539