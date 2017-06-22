Top chefs, urban flair

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College junior chefs went on a shopping spree, Thursday.

The food they scooped up at Urban Fare will be used to prepare hors d’oeuvres for guests at the Earth, Wind, Fire reception, Saturday at the Delta Grand Hotel.

The chefs in training will join top culinary talents from across B.C. at the ninth annual Nature Trust of BC fundraiser.

“This is the culinary event of the season, and a chance to both meet and enjoy dishes from our top chefs, including Culinary Olympic gold medalists,” says Chef Stu Klassen of the Okanagan Chefs Association.

Urban Fare's Scott Nazaruk said he's excited to see the choices the junior chefs make for their culinary creations.

Following the reception, guests will tour 14 chef-attended stations, featuring entrees and desserts prepared by the chefs of Team Okanagan and Team BC.

Proceeds will help to acquire an 86-acre parcel near Skaha Lake that will add to an existing complex of conservation lands and provide critical habitat for bighorn sheep and other species.

Tickets are $175 per person and are available by calling 604-644-9829.