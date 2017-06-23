KSS student wins big

43425
A Kelowna student has received over $90,000 in scholarships and transformed herself into a standout leader in her community.

Jenita Poodwan co-founded the Kelowna Secondary School Diversity Club to provide a safe space for students from racial, religious, sexual and gender minorities.

Poodwan said she felt like an invisible newcomer at school.

TD Canada Trust recognizes 20 young students from across the country that have made a meaningful and lasting difference in their communities and Poodwan was one of them.

Poodwan is one of the recipients of the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership award which is valued at $70,000. She also received a UBC Centennial Scholars Entrance Award of $20,000.

KSS Diverstiy Club fundraised for a local Kelowna women’s shelter and Poodwan led a school board campaign to provide gender-neutral bathrooms.

She hopes to pursue a computer science degree at the University of British Columbia and go on to a career in technology, media or accounting.

38020