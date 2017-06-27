Park and play this summer

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna’s parks will soon be filled with bouncy castles, games and entertainment as the Park & Play program returns for another summer of free family fun.

From July 3 to Aug. 25, the Park & Play crew will set up at local parks across the city from 5 to 8 p.m. with games and activities for all ages, weather permitting.

“This year we’ve selected 20 neighbourhood parks across the city to ensure that nobody has to travel too far to get in on the fun,” says spokesperson Mariko Siggers.

There will also be some pop-up Park & Play activities at new locations on Wednesday mornings.

“Park and Play has become more than just play,” says Siggers. “It’s become a summer tradition where communities have an opportunity to come together. Neighbours can catch up and kids can meet new friends and have some fun.”

