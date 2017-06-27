42514

Kelowna  

Park and play this summer

- | Story: 200147

Kelowna’s parks will soon be filled with bouncy castles, games and entertainment as the Park & Play program returns for another summer of free family fun.

From July 3 to Aug. 25, the Park & Play crew will set up at local parks across the city from 5 to 8 p.m. with games and activities for all ages, weather permitting.

“This year we’ve selected 20 neighbourhood parks across the city to ensure that nobody has to travel too far to get in on the fun,” says spokesperson Mariko Siggers.

There will also be some pop-up Park & Play activities at new locations on Wednesday mornings.

“Park and Play has become more than just play,” says Siggers. “It’s become a summer tradition where communities have an opportunity to come together. Neighbours can catch up and kids can meet new friends and have some fun.”

Check out the full schedule here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

43020
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3081553
725 Bechard
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,499,000
more details
41230


41002


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Kelowna SPCA >


39934


39776


Average Life Goals

Galleries
Dreaming big is easy, but real people strive to be average.
Average Life Goals (2)
Galleries
It’s all about perspective, right?  
Leaf blower turns kid into super villain
Must Watch
There’s no stopping him now
Beyonce and JAY-Z take twins home – report
Showbiz
Beyonce and JAY-Z's twins are now home, according to reports.
Dog ignores owner who is going to jail
Must Watch
This pooch wants nothing to do with the drama
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40460