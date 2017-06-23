42998

Kelowna  

At risk, protection lacking

- | Story: 200143

A UBC Okanagan professor says species at risk in Canada are not being fully protected.

A new study found that in many cases, Canada isn’t following federal legislation requiring the protection of threatened or endangered species and could be placing them further at risk of extinction.

“The legislation is crystal clear,” says co-author Karen Hodges, associate professor of biology at UBCO. “Once a species is listed as endangered or threatened, we have specific timelines to develop a recovery strategy that identifies the critical habitat for that species.”

But Hodges says that habitat protection work just isn’t happening, or it happens years later than the required timelines.

Hodges and co-author Sarah Bird found that of the 391 species under the protection of the Canadian Species at Risk Act, only 11.8 per cent had critical habitats fully identified, while more than 60 per cent had no critical habitat designation at all.

“Habitat loss is a primary cause of species loss,” said Hodges. “Without using these legal tools to the fullest extent possible, we run the very real risk of losing some of these species forever.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3119707
600 Boynton Pl
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$550,000
more details
42168


42711


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dill
Dill Kelowna SPCA >


39934


42711


Leaked footage from soccer training camp

Must Watch
Top secret footage of what it takes to be a top tier soccer player
Daily Dose – Jun 23, 2017
Daily Dose
All hail today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – Jun 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
“Sir, do you have any comments?”
Bill Cosby planning motivational speaking tour
Showbiz
Bill Cosby is reportedly planning a motivational speaking tour...
Hilarious product instructions that will make you LOL
Galleries
These instructions aren’t exactly helpful, but they are...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41746