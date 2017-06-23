43425

Kelowna  

Follow the nectar trail

- | Story: 200140

Follow the nectar trail at this weekend's Pollinator Picnic.

UBC’s Border Free Bees project, organized by Assoc. Prof Nancy Holmes, is hosting the event at Summerhill Winery on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The nectar trail is a 7.4-kilometre series of flowerbeds and gardens through the South Mission neighbourhood that help pollinators move through the urban landscape. More than 70 businesses and private homes, as well as every school along the route, have signed on to the trail as bee ambassadors.

The family-friendly picnic will include educational booths and displays, music, and activities. Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to the event. 

A similar nectar trail is now planned in Glenmore, and UBC is creating one at its Okanagan campus. 

The nectar trail is supported by a grant from Go Wild, a community initiative funded by Telus through the World Wildlife Federation. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3104178
17 445 Holbrook Road west
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$235,000
more details
41230


39776


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dill
Dill Kelowna SPCA >


39934


42052


TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017

Galleries
In this weeks TGIF Gifs, we confront our deepest fears and more! MFW I’m confronted with my responsibilities Would anyone...
TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017 (2)
Galleries
These kids are taking fidget spinners way too far! untitled...
Youth baseball player makes crazy jump over the catcher to tag home
Must Watch
Pro baseball needs way more acrobatic stuff like this!
Courteney Cox ‘would love’ to have a baby with Johnny McDaid
Showbiz
Courteney Cox is keen to have another baby with boyfriend Johnny...
Japanese sumo robots move insanely fast!
Must Watch
It’s like watching typewriters fight.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38574
39499