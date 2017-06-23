Photo: UBCO

Follow the nectar trail at this weekend's Pollinator Picnic.

UBC’s Border Free Bees project, organized by Assoc. Prof Nancy Holmes, is hosting the event at Summerhill Winery on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The nectar trail is a 7.4-kilometre series of flowerbeds and gardens through the South Mission neighbourhood that help pollinators move through the urban landscape. More than 70 businesses and private homes, as well as every school along the route, have signed on to the trail as bee ambassadors.

The family-friendly picnic will include educational booths and displays, music, and activities. Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to the event.

A similar nectar trail is now planned in Glenmore, and UBC is creating one at its Okanagan campus.

The nectar trail is supported by a grant from Go Wild, a community initiative funded by Telus through the World Wildlife Federation.