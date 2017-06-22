43096
Kelowna  

Kelowna trio off to SHAD

Three Kelowna students will attend prestigious SHAD programs this summer.

A record 801 youth from coast to coast will take part in one of Canada's top incubators for youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

â€‹Maddie Bishop from Studio9 School Of The Arts, Pierce Pesant from Kelowna Christian School and Taeuk Kang from Okanagan Mission Secondary will participate in the enrichment program that has helped develop the skills and talents of close to 16,000 youth since 1980.

Thirteen university campuses from coast to coast will host the SHAD students.

Students live in residence for the month of July and attend lectures and workshops in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

They are presented with a theme or social problem every summer and have to devise an original product or service that addresses this real-world issue. In the process, they are taught how to build a business plan, marketing plan and working prototype and come away with an entrepreneurial mindset.

