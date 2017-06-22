Floods postpone fireworks

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna's Canada Day celebrations will not end with the usual bang.

The traditional fireworks show has been postponed to the BC Day long weekend due to high water levels on Okanagan Lake.

"This decision to postpone our fireworks display was a tough call to make," Festivals Kelowna executive director Renata Mills said Thursday.

"The safety of the public and the quality of their experience at the festival was top of mind in all our discussions as we considered our options."

Mills said tens of thousands of people traditionally converge on the beach to watch the fireworks show, and lakefront parks still need time to get back to their best condition.

The show has been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9:30 p.m.

"We have an extra special Canada 150 celebration element to the fireworks," says Mills. "It's going to be choreographed to Canada Coast to Coast."