41367
43063

Kelowna  

Floods postpone fireworks

- | Story: 200131

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna's Canada Day celebrations will not end with the usual bang.

The traditional fireworks show has been postponed to the BC Day long weekend due to high water levels on Okanagan Lake.

"This decision to postpone our fireworks display was a tough call to make," Festivals Kelowna executive director Renata Mills said Thursday.

"The safety of the public and the quality of their experience at the festival was top of mind in all our discussions as we considered our options."

Mills said tens of thousands of people traditionally converge on the beach to watch the fireworks show, and lakefront parks still need time to get back to their best condition.

The show has been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9:30 p.m.

"We have an extra special Canada 150 celebration element to the fireworks," says Mills. "It's going to be choreographed to Canada Coast to Coast."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

43275
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3048202
4010 Angus
William Loudoun baths
$369,000
more details
41225


42920


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tico
Tico Kelowna SPCA >


41323


42052


Elephants jump into action, save calf that fell into pond

Must Watch
Elephants famously have great memories, but they’re also pretty quick on their feet, as these two adults in Seoul’s...
Paul McCartney recalls nervousness over Kanye West collaboration
Music
Paul McCartney admits he was initially "nervous" about...
Family tormented by alarm clock stuck behind wall — that’s gone off every day for 13 years!
Must Watch
“[I figured] maybe three, four months, it will run out of...
George Clooney selling tequila brand for $1 billion – report
Showbiz
George Clooney is reportedly selling his tequila company for $1
Regular people try stabbing an Olympic fencer
Must Watch
You know how we all say that the Olympics need to have an average...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38863