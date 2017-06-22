YLW crushing records

Photo: @ylwkelowna

Kelowna International Airport is breaking records month after month, with no end in sight.

According to recent numbers, YLW has set new monthly passenger records in each of the last 13 months.

“Our seat capacity has grown by 11 per cent this year, providing additional and more frequent access to travel hubs like Vancouver and Toronto,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director.

The airport saw 143,061 passengers in May, up 12.9 per cent from last year.

Every month in 2016 saw tremendous growth ranging from four to 17 per cent and a total of 1,732,113 people have come through the airport as compared to 1,593,606 in 2015.

“Increased traffic is great news, not only for YLW, but also the entire region. More passengers means an increase in tourism, boosting the regional economy and supporting our local businesses," Samaddar said.

December proved to be the busiest month ever for the airport with 166,537 passengers.