Thomson chosen speaker

12:35 p.m.

New speaker Steve Thomson says he is not looking beyond his duties in the event of the Liberal government's defeat, and it would be up to a new government to appoint a speaker.

But he didn't say from which party the speaker should be chosen.

"If the government changes, it's the government that identifies a speaker," he told a news conference. "Again, I'm not going to speculate as to how things will unfold. My job will be to manage the house in the legislature to the best of my ability."

NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver described Thomson as a person of integrity, adding if he were to extend his duties should the NDP form a minority government, that would be welcome.

"Steve Thomson is a quality guy, a man of the highest integrity," said Horgan. "I'm not convinced he doesn't take this responsibility very seriously, and not as a week-long adventure but a commitment to the entire parliament."

10:20 a.m.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson has been elected speaker of the legislature.

The announcement was made this morning, prior to the opening of the 41st Parliament of British Columbia.

Thomson has stepped down as Minister of Forests to take the speaker's role.

He was escorted to the chair by two legislative members to a standing ovation in the legislature.

The Liberal minority government could fall in a confidence vote as soon as next week.

The speaker is destined to play a pivotal role in the 87-seat legislature.

The Liberals have 43 seats, one shy of a majority, but the New Democrats, with 41 seats, and the Greens with three seats have agreed to vote together to defeat the Liberals in a confidence vote.

The throne speech will be made this afternoon.