41717
39499

Kelowna  

Thomson chosen speaker

- | Story: 200116

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

New speaker Steve Thomson says he is not looking beyond his duties in the event of the Liberal government's defeat, and it would be up to a new government to appoint a speaker.

But he didn't say from which party the speaker should be chosen.

"If the government changes, it's the government that identifies a speaker," he told a news conference. "Again, I'm not going to speculate as to how things will unfold. My job will be to manage the house in the legislature to the best of my ability."

NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver described Thomson as a person of integrity, adding if he were to extend his duties should the NDP form a minority government, that would be welcome.

"Steve Thomson is a quality guy, a man of the highest integrity," said Horgan. "I'm not convinced he doesn't take this responsibility very seriously, and not as a week-long adventure but a commitment to the entire parliament."

ORIGINAL: 10:20 a.m.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson has been elected speaker of the legislature.

The announcement was made this morning, prior to the opening of the 41st Parliament of British Columbia.

Thomson has stepped down as Minister of Forests to take the speaker's role.

He was escorted to the chair by two legislative members to a standing ovation in the legislature.

The Liberal minority government could fall in a confidence vote as soon as next week.

The speaker is destined to play a pivotal role in the 87-seat legislature.

The Liberals have 43 seats, one shy of a majority, but the New Democrats, with 41 seats, and the Greens with three seats have agreed to vote together to defeat the Liberals in a confidence vote.

The throne speech will be made this afternoon.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

42641
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3117075
332 Uplands Drive
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$749,000
more details
42632


41263


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tico
Tico Kelowna SPCA >


39934


42706


Elephants jump into action, save calf that fell into pond

Must Watch
Elephants famously have great memories, but they’re also pretty quick on their feet, as these two adults in Seoul’s...
Paul McCartney recalls nervousness over Kanye West collaboration
Music
Paul McCartney admits he was initially "nervous" about...
Family tormented by alarm clock stuck behind wall — that’s gone off every day for 13 years!
Must Watch
“[I figured] maybe three, four months, it will run out of...
George Clooney selling tequila brand for $1 billion – report
Showbiz
George Clooney is reportedly selling his tequila company for $1
Regular people try stabbing an Olympic fencer
Must Watch
You know how we all say that the Olympics need to have an average...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37222