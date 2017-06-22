42868
43009

Kelowna  

Okanagan Sears safe

- | Story: 200113

Today's announcement by Sears to close 59 stores and eliminate about 2,900 jobs will not affect operations in the Okanagan.

Sears outlets in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, Oliver, Keremeos and Princeton will all remain open under a court-supervised restructuring that will see about one-third of the company's various outlets close.

Thursday's announcement will see five outlets in B.C. close. Included in that list is the Sears store in the Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops.

Sears Hometown stores in Grand Forks, Creston and Sechelt will close, while the outlet store in Abbotsford is also closing.

The closures come after the company was granted temporary court protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act this morning.

Trading in Sears shares was halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the announcement.

The struggling retailer has piled up losses over several years and seen its stock dive, losing more than 80 per cent of its value in the last year, despite efforts to reinvent itself.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3096579
#218-1999 Hwy.97s off Grizzly-West Kelowna
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$144,500
more details


39776


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tico
Tico Kelowna SPCA >


41324


35575


Regular people try stabbing an Olympic fencer

Must Watch
You know how we all say that the Olympics need to have an average Joe compete in the events just for context? Well, this is about...
Best of Seven – Goofy girls, June 22, 2017
Galleries
Goofy girls are extra special. Vote for your favourite below!
A dog, a laser pointer and a miniature cowboy are all you need for entertainment
Must Watch
This silly floofer could go on for hours it seems.
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017
Daily Dose
A rotally tockin, sotally tober Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll fly through this awesomeness.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39820