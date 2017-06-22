Ready for COPA takeoff

Photo: @ylwkelowna COPA set for this weekend in Kelowna.

Flying enthusiasts and pilots from across the country will gather Friday and Saturday at Kelowna International Airport for the Canadian Owners and Pilots’ Association convention and trade show.

“We’re very excited to be co-hosting this event. Our partnership with COPA is one that YLW is proud to support and foster,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

The show will be open to the public, and admission to the plane display is $5 per person, $10 for a family of four.

“Small aircraft owners and operators are key to the success of our airport and ensure that the passion for aviation remains strong in our community,” said Samaddar.

More than 180 planes will be shown, from small home-builds to amphibious, private charter and highly prized multimillion-dollar aircraft.

“For the first time in history, we’ll be seeing nearly 200 private aircraft on display in the southeast corner of the airport. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to view and learn about these unique aircraft,” said event co-ordinator Pam Nelson.

For more information visit this link.