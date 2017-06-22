Lakes drop 2.1 cm

42598
Both Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes saw dramatic drops in levels over the past 24 hours.

Okanagan Lake dropped 2.1 centimetres since Wednesday morning. The level is now pegged at 343.144 metres above sea level.

It still remains about 66 centimetres above full pool and levels are not expected to return to normal until the end of July.

Warm seasonal weather over the next week is expected to bring moderate winds ranging from 20 to 30 km/h.

Kalamalka Lake fell by 1.3 centimetres from Wednesday morning.

It is at 392.325 metres above sea level.

While lake waters slowly fall, flood mitigation barriers are being removed from the shores of some creeks feeding into the lakes as those waters lower, and the flow slows, lessening the risk of flooding in those areas.

Flood mitigation remains along the lakeshore.

The forecast calls for arm temperatures in the mid to upper 20's today and Friday and into the low 30's for the weekend and into early next week.

There is no rain in the forecast and winds are expected to be light, however, typical afternoon winds could pick up slightly.

Those who have sandbags around their property are asked to register the number you have on your property so they can be accounted for and collected at the appropriate time.

Click here to register.

