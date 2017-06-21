A tribute to Kelowna

Alanna Kelly

A local artist took on the challenge of completing a 20 by 300 foot mural as a tribute in Kelowna.

Eric Blais was commissioned by Fripp Warehousing to create the artwork, which took over three years.

“We were looking for things that were indigenous to the Okanagan, there is a lot more but these are just some of the things I came up with,” he said.

Residents in the are have expressed their appreciate for the beautiful piece of art.

“A grizzly bear, being of course what Kelowna is, the Ogopogo, the bridge, the wine and fruit industry, and hockey,” said Blais.

Multiple people were at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the mural on Wednesday evening including Kelowna's Mayor Colin Basran.

“Any chance we can have, and add, public art to our community and not to mention the fact you can see it from parts of Knox Mountain … I think it is pretty cool and a job well done,” said Basran.