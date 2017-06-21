42868

Kelowna  

A tribute to Kelowna

- | Story: 200077

Alanna Kelly

A local artist took on the challenge of completing a 20 by 300 foot mural as a tribute in Kelowna.

Eric Blais was commissioned by Fripp Warehousing to create the artwork, which took over three years.

“We were looking for things that were indigenous to the Okanagan, there is a lot more but these are just some of the things I came up with,” he said.

Residents in the are have expressed their appreciate for the beautiful piece of art.

“A grizzly bear, being of course what Kelowna is, the Ogopogo, the bridge, the wine and fruit industry, and hockey,” said Blais.

Multiple people were at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the mural on Wednesday evening including Kelowna's Mayor Colin Basran.

“Any chance we can have, and add, public art to our community and not to mention the fact you can see it from parts of Knox Mountain … I think it is pretty cool and a job well done,” said Basran.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

40645
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3122063
125 Cabernet Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$699,000
more details
43012


39831


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tico
Tico Kelowna SPCA >


41323


40946


Simply stunning car paint jobs

Galleries
You’ve never seen cars quite like these ones before.
Simply stunning car paint jobs (2)
Galleries
So what’ll it be? Buy a house? Or one of these?
91-year-old crushes a parallel bars routine
Must Watch
We’ll settle for being able to walk when we’re 91,
Halle Berry launching lifestyle website
Showbiz
Halle Berry is relaunching her Hallewood fan forum as a lifestyle...
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017
Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786