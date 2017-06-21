41299
Boil water in Sunset area

A boil-water notice has been issued for residents served by the Sunset Ranch water system after bacteria was found in test samples.

The notice affects 275 properties connected to the community water system in the Central Okanagan East electoral area.  

Regional district communications officer Bruce Smith said:, “Interior Health has been contacted, and we’ve taken steps to alert affected customers after routine testing found some bacterial results in samples at the reservoir. 

"While there’s no evidence the reservoir has been accessed, our staff found some vandalism to the gate to the system reservoir. In order to protect the safety of system customers, we’ve implemented the boil-water notice until the reservoir can be flushed and testing is done to prove any bacterial contamination has been removed and water quality is restored.”

Until further notice, affected residents should boil any water used for drinking, cooking, washing produce or fruit, making beverages and ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute or use bottled water.

