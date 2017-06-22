Keeping track of sandbags

Madison Erhardt

Since flooding began in early May, two million sandbags have been installed as part of the flood protection measures across the Central Okanagan.

On Wednesday, the regional district launched a digital tool that uses crowd sourcing to help inventory the number, location and type of sandbags on private and public property.

This data will be used for planning and assessment of the demobilization of flood-protection measures. As plans are developed, information on the removal of sandbags, including debris management, will be posted at cordemergency.ca.

"It will take a lot of resources to bring all the sandbags back that aren't needed. This app will help us make an inventory of what type of sandbags are out there and help us plan for the response of how we can get crews out there," said CORD information officer Laura Wilson.

"If the public are interested in moving the sandbags themselves, they can take them to the Cook Street boat launch in the Lower Mission, and crews will dispose of them," she added.