Wednesday, Jun 21
18°C
Flooding 2017
Shots at Fisherman's Wharf
Victoria 5:19 pm - 430 views
Murdered, ditched in truck
Squamish 4:07 pm - 2,614 views
60,000 new childcare spots
BC 2:59 pm - 2,455 views
Bikers escort boy to school
Nova Scotia 3:07 pm - 6,038 views
Red Deer battered by storm
Red Deer 11:10 am - 1,119 views
Aboriginal Day to change
Ottawa 9:02 am - 637 views
Cdn behind airport attack
Michigan 4:20 pm - 2,696 views
Flint airport evacuated
Michigan 9:55 am - 3,485 views
Deadly wildfire contained
Portugal 9:49 am - 1,264 views
No deadline on NAFTA
Business 3:21 pm - 401 views
$1B for Clooney's tequila
Business 3:19 pm - 534 views
Fidget spinner danger
Business 9:53 am - 1,411 views
Hossa to miss next season
Sports 4:09 pm - 294 views
A's host baseball bash
Sports 11:15 am - 415 views
Braidwood's condolences
Sports - 1,827 views
Ferrell on Mariah's antics
Entertainment 12:45 pm - 978 views
Lena Dunham rehomes dog
Entertainment 12:00 pm - 652 views
Simon Cowell praised
Entertainment 11:15 am - 715 views
Evening Update June 21
Castanet Staff
-
Jun 21, 2017 / 4:55 pm
| Story: 200062
Castanet's Evening Update for Wednesday, June 21, with reporter Wayne Moore.
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums
More Kelowna News
Recent
Trending
Shots at Fisherman's Wharf
Victoria - 5:19 pm
Boil water in Sunset area
Kelowna - 5:02 pm
Evening Update June 21
Kelowna - 4:55 pm
Cdn behind airport attack
Michigan - 4:20 pm
Art auction turning 40
Penticton - 4:14 pm
Fire at Tolko Industries
Kelowna - 2:02 pm
RCMP forgot about knife
Kelowna - 2:31 pm
Cdn behind airport attack
Michigan - 4:20 pm
Bikers escort boy to school
Nova Scotia - 3:07 pm
Park pervert punched in face
Lake Country - 10:20 am
Real Estate
332 Uplands Drive
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$749,000
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Tico
Kelowna SPCA >
Most Recent on
Simply stunning car paint jobs
Galleries
You’ve never seen cars quite like these ones before.
Simply stunning car paint jobs (2)
Galleries
So what’ll it be? Buy a house? Or one of these?
91-year-old crushes a parallel bars routine
Must Watch
We’ll settle for being able to walk when we’re 91,
Halle Berry launching lifestyle website
Showbiz
Halle Berry is relaunching her Hallewood fan forum as a lifestyle...
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017
Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
