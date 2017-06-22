42998

Kelowna  

Double dose of bad luck

- | Story: 200047

 

The couple who owns a mobile home destroyed by flames Tuesday evening in Kelowna have been living in Toronto, awaiting a lung transplant.

Kory and Renee Bradshaw's home on Chute Lake Road caught fire Tuesday, and heavy winds quickly whipped the fire through much of the house.

Witnesses said the fire began in a hedge close to the road, but fire crews have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

Kory, 37, has cystic fibrosis and can no longer work.

The couple have moved to Toronto while they await a lung transplant at St. Michael's Hospital, renting an apartment while paying the mortgage on their now-destroyed Kelowna home.

Kelowna neighbour Beth Shey has started a GoFundMe page to help the couple pay their bills.

“While their home is insured, the emotional and other financial costs are mounting for this young couple,” wrote Shey. “Please, every dollar helps.”

Shey says the Bradshaws only learned about the fire through Castanet's article.

As of Wednesday evening, $1,900 had been raised.

“My heart goes out to you, my friend,” wrote Kendall Johnson on the page.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2840265
28th Avenue & 34th Street
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$139,900
more details
43413


39334


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tico
Tico Kelowna SPCA >


39934


43345


A dog, a laser pointer and a miniature cowboy are all you need for entertainment

Must Watch
This silly floofer could go on for hours it seems.
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017
Daily Dose
A rotally tockin, sotally tober Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – June 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll fly through this awesomeness.
Alex Rodriguez gushes about ‘role model’ girlfriend Jennifer Lopez
Showbiz
Alex Rodriguez has praised his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for...
Simply stunning car paint jobs
Galleries
You’ve never seen cars quite like these ones before.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020