Double dose of bad luck

The couple who owns a mobile home destroyed by flames Tuesday evening in Kelowna have been living in Toronto, awaiting a lung transplant.

Kory and Renee Bradshaw's home on Chute Lake Road caught fire Tuesday, and heavy winds quickly whipped the fire through much of the house.

Witnesses said the fire began in a hedge close to the road, but fire crews have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

Kory, 37, has cystic fibrosis and can no longer work.

The couple have moved to Toronto while they await a lung transplant at St. Michael's Hospital, renting an apartment while paying the mortgage on their now-destroyed Kelowna home.

Kelowna neighbour Beth Shey has started a GoFundMe page to help the couple pay their bills.

“While their home is insured, the emotional and other financial costs are mounting for this young couple,” wrote Shey. “Please, every dollar helps.”

Shey says the Bradshaws only learned about the fire through Castanet's article.

As of Wednesday evening, $1,900 had been raised.

“My heart goes out to you, my friend,” wrote Kendall Johnson on the page.