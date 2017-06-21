Fire at Tolko Industries

Madison Erhardt

Firefighters responded to a fire in the chip pile at Tolko Mill in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke was visible from the building about 1 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they approached the pile and found that a loader was on fire.

"The Tolko crews had extinguished the fire, and right now, crews are making sure that nothing transfers into the chip pile, which could become quite a big problem, said KFD Platoon Capt. Tim Light.

"Being a machinery, it's likely some mechanical thing went wrong," he added.