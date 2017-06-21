Chance to learn and share

42877
Wednesday marked National Aboriginal Day – and downtown Kelowna's Leon Avenue was alive with music, art, crafts and activity as people of all races celebrated.

A huge teepee was a focal point outside the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society as volunteers served lunch to people taking in the entertainment.

The national day is a chance to learn about the heritage of First Nations, Inuit and Metis across the country, organizers said.

Meanwhile, Interior Health said today it has set a goal to triple the number of aboriginal people on its workforce by 2025. First Nations residents are often under served, and IH has hired an aboriginal recruiter to change that.

“The aboriginal recruitment strategy and the investment in not one but two embedded, dedicated educators are great examples of how we are working together and moving forward in a positive manner," said Brad Anderson, corporate director of aboriginal health with IH.

There are 54 First Nations communities within Interior Health region.

“Addressing bias and racism within our healthcare system is everyone’s responsibility. From frontline staff, to those voicing their objections when treated unfairly,” said Joe Gallagher, CEO of the First Nations Health Authority. 

