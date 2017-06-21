43322

Kelowna  

Tailgate politics

- | Story: 200036

Vic Beliveau is an opinionated guy.

And you don't even have to ask him – he'll give you a piece of his mind, and all you have to do is watch him drive down the street.

The Kelowna resident made a political statement this week when he had his pickup stickered up with his assessment of B.C.'s political situation. On his tailgate, he compares what he sees as the merits and faults of the BC Liberals versus an NDP-Green alliance.

There's no doubt where his loyalties lie.

"Myself, I'm retired, but I worry about the future of our kids and grandkids," he said through a thick French Canadian accent, so we will forgive him his spelling errors.

If a likely NDP-Green government comes to pass, he suggested "they are gonna try to claim the air – but we don't want to stop the jobs."

Beliveau is pro resource exports, and in favour of the Site C dam.

The former hydro worker and steel fabricator said if the dam is halted, the money spent will be wasted "and will come from our pockets."

He says, so far, reaction to his brand of tailgate politics has been positive, but he's ready for those who disagree.

"Oh sure, even give them my phone number," he said. "I will tell them."

