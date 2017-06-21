41367
43388

Kelowna  

'World-class' centre ready

- | Story: 200024

Madison Erhardt

In just a couple of months, an ambitious and “transformative” youth mental health centre will open its doors in Kelowna.

Foundry Kelowna is a centre that will gather representatives from more than two dozen youth mental health and addiction services together under one roof.

The Kelowna designer who created the space those agencies will occupy spent hundreds of hours researching design solutions to ensure the project's success.

To learn the design tricks she used to create the "world-class" facility, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39181
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3081602
993 Borden Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$429,000
more details
43012


42080


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tico
Tico Kelowna SPCA >


39934


42689


Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017

Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get comfortable…
Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!
Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some...
Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters
Music
Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday to...
Guy with 45 instruments uses them all in a single song
Must Watch
This is the perfect response to anyone who asks why you’d...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653
39499